Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $236.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Datadog from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.74.

DDOG stock opened at $151.73 on Tuesday. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.71 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.50, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,270,377 shares of company stock worth $219,924,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 467.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

