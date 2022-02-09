Brightcove (BCOV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Brightcove to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BCOV opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.60 million, a PE ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 38,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $396,406.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Ray purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 114,382 shares of company stock worth $1,141,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brightcove by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brightcove by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,547 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Brightcove by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Brightcove by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brightcove by 428.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

