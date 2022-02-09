onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $80.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.25.

onsemi stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other onsemi news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $223,308.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $327,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of onsemi by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

