HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Lowered to Hold at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. China Renaissance Securities currently has $6.50 price objective on the stock.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HUYA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

HUYA opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 52 week low of $5.62 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.14 million. Research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

