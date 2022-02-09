BlackRock Inc. Sells 234,292 Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,187,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.65% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $56,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.32.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

