Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 798 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of PDN stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

