BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.15% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $57,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth $677,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $356,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 32,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

