Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,930 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.09% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $56,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNR opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.16). Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.