BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,364,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $57,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 97,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI opened at $44.55 on Wednesday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $794.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

