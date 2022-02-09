MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSA. Amundi acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MSA Safety by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MSA Safety by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSA shares. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety stock opened at $137.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.84. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $129.46 and a 52 week high of $172.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

