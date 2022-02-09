Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,258 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE REXR opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.90 and a 12-month high of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.
Rexford Industrial Realty Profile
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
