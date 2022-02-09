Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after purchasing an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 15.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 995,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,053,000 after acquiring an additional 132,643 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 954,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,500,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.87. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

