Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $244,000 Stock Position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 17.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. 27.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 37,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $263,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 450,792 shares worth $3,303,092. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

