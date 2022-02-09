Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $479,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $23.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.99.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JELD shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

