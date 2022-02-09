BlackRock Inc. Has $54.07 Million Stock Holdings in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.08% of ImmunityBio worth $54,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth $150,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in ImmunityBio by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 3,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 78,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 680.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

IBRX opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $45.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

