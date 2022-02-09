BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,147,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.92% of AssetMark Financial worth $53,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 40.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,680,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,811 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 515,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMK. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 793.00 and a beta of 1.13. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $139.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

