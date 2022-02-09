Barclays PLC Purchases 13,814 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 64,858.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UBA opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $781.14 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.96%.

UBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

