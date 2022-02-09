BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,048,986 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of Latch worth $52,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 3rd quarter worth $2,425,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Latch in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Latch by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,835,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63. Latch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $17.31.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Latch, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Latch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

