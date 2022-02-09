Analysts Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Million

Analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will announce sales of $2.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $16.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $17.83 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $11.79 million to $47.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The business had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,090,000 after buying an additional 288,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

MRNS opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.22.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

