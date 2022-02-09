Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Separately, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 611,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 314,853 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,716,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,853,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.