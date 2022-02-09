HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.98) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.23) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.04).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 558.50 ($7.55) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 566.15 ($7.66). The stock has a market cap of £113.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 480.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 431.97.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.87) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($226,847.90).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

