Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($74.37) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($75.73) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($77.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.80) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,146.67 ($69.60).

RIO opened at GBX 5,584 ($75.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £90.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,095.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,109.19. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.99).

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($73.00), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($364.98).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

