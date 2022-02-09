Ferguson’s (FERG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £115 ($155.51) to £130 ($175.79) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a £100.80 ($136.31) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Ferguson from £145 ($196.08) to £190 ($256.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ferguson from £122.50 ($165.65) to £155 ($209.60) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ferguson from £110.70 ($149.70) to £127.50 ($172.41) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of £129.65 ($175.33).

LON:FERG opened at £112.65 ($152.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £24.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £123.09 and a 200-day moving average of £112.37. Ferguson has a 52 week low of GBX 8,344 ($112.83) and a 52 week high of £136.40 ($184.45). The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

