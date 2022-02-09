Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.34 billion to $7.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

