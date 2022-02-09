TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

