Generac (GNRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.11. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $561.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.00.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

