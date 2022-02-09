Generac (GNRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Generac stock opened at $284.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $397.11. Generac has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31.
In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total transaction of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Generac
Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.
