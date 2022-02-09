MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.57

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $70.57 and last traded at $70.33, with a volume of 5130639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.87.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Get MetLife alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 136.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.