Research Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Caribbean Group’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Group in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby anticipates that the company will earn $6.00 per share for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.65. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

