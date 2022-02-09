FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Vista Outdoor Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.86. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Aegis increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $112,887.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

