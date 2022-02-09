Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. Raised by Wedbush (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.87. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SI. increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $121.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.06 and a 200 day moving average of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $80.78 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 105.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 59,959 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 125,620.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 48.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 28,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 55.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 105,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 44.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

