Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Capital Product Partners L.P.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

CPLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

CPLP opened at $16.03 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $304.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 52.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,442,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 324,148 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $2,098,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 91,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 80,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

