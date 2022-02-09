BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($90.80) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($75.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.22) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €64.00 ($73.56) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.50 ($79.89).

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €66.00 ($75.86) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($65.79) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($79.51). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €57.33.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

