Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TATE. Barclays began coverage on Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 930 ($12.58) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 950 ($12.85) to GBX 935 ($12.64) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

TATE opened at GBX 712.80 ($9.64) on Tuesday. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of GBX 624.40 ($8.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 821.20 ($11.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 692.62.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

