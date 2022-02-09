Vistry Group’s (VTY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,130 ($15.28) to GBX 1,260 ($17.04) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.88) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($19.20) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.10) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,397.44 ($18.90).

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,067 ($14.43) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,118.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,160.60. Vistry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 831.43 ($11.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($18.27).

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

