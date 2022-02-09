Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €133.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($152.87) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SY1. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($121.84) price target on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($144.83) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($158.62) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €111.00 ($127.59) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.37 ($139.50).

Shares of Symrise stock opened at €102.25 ($117.53) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($65.47) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($84.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is €121.17.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

