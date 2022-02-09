Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.99

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.99 and last traded at C$40.91, with a volume of 32086 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.72.

GWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market cap of C$38.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.73%.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,000.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

