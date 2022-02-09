FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.37

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 32167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.32.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,489 shares of company stock worth $5,767,547.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in FIGS by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,826,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,116,000 after buying an additional 1,043,628 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,208,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,058,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

