Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Up to $1.93

Beachbody Company Inc (The) (NYSE:BODY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 1.93, but opened at 2.06. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.09, with a volume of 12,694 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on BODY. Robert W. Baird downgraded Beachbody from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim downgraded Beachbody from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Beachbody from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 7.80.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.77.
About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches.
