Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.63, but opened at $5.87. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 11,287 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $720.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

