Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after acquiring an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,051,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

