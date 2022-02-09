Intertek Group’s (ITRK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ITRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group to an overweight rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($86.54) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 5,550 ($75.05) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 6,604 ($89.30) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,688.43 ($76.92).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,312 ($71.83) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,724 ($63.88) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,306 ($85.27). The company has a market capitalization of £8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,498.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,328.04.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

