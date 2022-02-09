Experian (LON:EXPN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($50.71) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,850 ($38.54) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.44) to GBX 4,000 ($54.09) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,216.67 ($43.50).

LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,074.10 ($41.57) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,347.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,274.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £28.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

