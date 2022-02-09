Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $196.39

Shares of Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 196.39 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 196.85 ($2.66), with a volume of 180707 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.50 ($2.68).

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.09) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.81).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 222.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 230.11. The company has a market cap of £514.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

