Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Head to Head Survey

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Repligen $366.26 million 28.96 $59.93 million $2.10 91.35

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Adagio Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adagio Therapeutics and Repligen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 65.65%. Repligen has a consensus target price of $316.86, suggesting a potential upside of 65.18%. Given Adagio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adagio Therapeutics is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Repligen 20.06% 9.81% 7.77%

Summary

Repligen beats Adagio Therapeutics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

