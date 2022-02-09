Reviewing Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) and Its Competitors

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBC) is one of 320 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Five Star Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $88.86 million $35.93 million 10.91 Five Star Bancorp Competitors $1.24 billion $279.51 million 12.59

Five Star Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp. Five Star Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Five Star Bancorp and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Five Star Bancorp Competitors 2189 9131 7406 533 2.33

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.27%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Five Star Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Star Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Five Star Bancorp pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 47.76% 22.09% 1.84% Five Star Bancorp Competitors 29.14% 12.50% 1.26%

Summary

Five Star Bancorp rivals beat Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

