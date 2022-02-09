Brokerages Anticipate bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.40 Million

Brokerages expect bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report $6.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for bluebird bio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $7.80 million. bluebird bio reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will report full year sales of $45.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.60 million to $54.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.87 million, with estimates ranging from $2.14 million to $98.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow bluebird bio.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $48.43. The company has a market cap of $492.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

In related news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock worth $106,476 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at $15,336,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 74.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after acquiring an additional 755,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $18,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

