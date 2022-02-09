23andMe (ME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.
Shares of ME opened at 4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.19. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 15.34.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.
