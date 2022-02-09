23andMe (ME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09. The company had revenue of 55.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of ME opened at 4.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of 8.19. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 3.96 and a 52-week high of 15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 23andMe by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the second quarter worth approximately $14,321,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ME. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th.

23andMe Company Profile

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

