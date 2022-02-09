Truist Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.06. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

DGX opened at $134.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,920,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $712,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.