$622.37 Million in Sales Expected for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) to announce $622.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Howard Hughes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $745.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $499.53 million. Howard Hughes reported sales of $213.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 191.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.
On average, analysts expect that Howard Hughes will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Howard Hughes.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of HHC stock opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.48. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $113.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.
Howard Hughes announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Howard Hughes
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
