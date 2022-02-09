Desjardins Increases Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $59.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price upped by research analysts at Desjardins from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BBU. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Shares of NYSE:BBU opened at $47.60 on Monday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $51.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $21,614,000. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 55,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,955,000. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

